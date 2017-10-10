BREC hosting 4th annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade at University Lakes

BREC is hosting its fourth annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade to get residents into the Halloween spirit and collect donations for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Participants will decorate their canoes or kayaks with lights and paddle out into the University Lakes around dark. Non-boating participants can watch the light show from the beach.

The event will be held at Milford Wampold Park on the shoreline of the University Lake from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26. BREC will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Participants are asked to make a donation before paddling

Participants are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume. Prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated boats in various divisions. Participants can bring their own vessel or rent one from the LSU URec or Outdoor Adventure.

Paddle Baton Rouge will be assisting boaters during the parade. The event is co-sponsored by SUBARU, Varsity Sports, Muddy Water Paddle Company and The Backpacker.

Interested boaters are asked to register at webtrac.brec.org. For more information email outdooradventure@brec.org.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.