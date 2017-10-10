BREC is hosting its fourth annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade to get residents into the Halloween spirit and collect donations for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.More >>
BREC is hosting its fourth annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade to get residents into the Halloween spirit and collect donations for the Baton Rouge Food Bank.More >>
A couple traveling in a vehicle along Liberty Road near Pride reported gunshots being fired at them from a light-colored vehicle, authorities said.More >>
A couple traveling in a vehicle along Liberty Road near Pride reported gunshots being fired at them from a light-colored vehicle, authorities said.More >>
If you love on and off-road bike trails, there are certainly plenty of options if you live in south Louisiana. We've compiled a list of trials for all levels of experience so you can get out and enjoy the outdoors.More >>
If you love on and off-road bike trails, there are certainly plenty of options if you live in south Louisiana. We've compiled a list of trials for all levels of experience so you can get out and enjoy the outdoors.More >>
A list of bike safety tips provided by Bike Baton Rouge.More >>
A list of bike safety tips provided by Bike Baton Rouge.More >>
The victim of Monday’s drive by shooting in East Feliciana Parish was a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.More >>
The victim of Monday’s drive by shooting in East Feliciana Parish was a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.More >>
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.More >>
The son of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been arrested in Alabama on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.More >>
The son of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been arrested in Alabama on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.More >>
The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.More >>