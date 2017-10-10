EBR Library hosting free event for independent authors

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be hosting a free event for residents who have or are interested in writing their own book. Indie Author Day will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at the main library at Goodwood.

The library will feature webinars on writing, publishing, and marketing outside of a traditional publishing house. Local authors Cheria Lane, Cherie Claire, Clare de Lune, Emily Cogburn, Josen Llave and Jahi Mackey will also be at the event to talk about their experiences with self-publishing.

Those interested in writing a book are recommended to use the Library’s resource SELFe! The program allows writers to publish completed manuscripts electronically. Visit www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary to see all of the digital services that the East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries offer. More resources and information for indie writers is available online at http://indieauthorday.com.

Writers interested in Indie Author Day are advised call (225) 231-3750.

