Reports of shots fired in Pride; no injuries, nothing found

A couple traveling in a vehicle along Liberty Road near Pride reported gunshots being fired at them from a vehicle, authorities said.

They were not injured.

The incident happened near the Pride One Stop convenience store around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. Police blocked all roads loading toward the store.

HAPPENING NOW: EBRSO blocking all roads toward the Pride One Stop after shots reportedly fired from a passing vehicle. No injuries. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0K19ss6oqR — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 10, 2017

Deputies from East Baton Rouge along with East and West Feliciana parishes quickly responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, last seen traveling north on Liberty Road toward Pride, Hicks said. “They responded out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

Nothing was found after the report and a search for the vehicle came to a close. It is not believed to be related to the recent string of drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish.

UPDATE: Nothing found after report of shots fired. Roads open. Not believed to be connected to recent shootings, but can’t rule it out @WAFB pic.twitter.com/6RY01OVzVB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 10, 2017

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for Tommy Bass, Carroll Breeden and/or Brad DeFranceschi's murders in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes. On top of that, a separate and independent reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for any or all of the three shootings in East Feliciana Parish.

