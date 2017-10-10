Eye on Entertainment: The force gets stronger, mass shooting scene stripped from network shows

A mass shooting scene is stripped from one of tonight's network shows…and the force just got a little stronger online. Danielle Nottingham has your Eye on Entertainment.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Watch or watch not. There is no trying to avoid the new trailer for "Star Wars: Episode 8…The Last Jedi."

This was the second trailer released since April. Advance tickets went on sale last night and the film hits theaters December 15th.

The trailer has already been viewed over 13 million times on YouTube and 21 million times on Facebook as of Tuesday afternoon.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

The producers of American Horror Story have made substantial edits to a graphic mass shooting scene in tonight's episode, according to FX Networks.

The scene, filmed two months ago, portrays an occurrence of gun violence that, in the network's words, "has sadly become all too common in our country." FX said some viewers might have found it traumatic. in light of last week's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

While only the edited version will air on the linear channel, FX said the unedited version will be available through its on-demand platforms.

Now in its seventh season, "American Horror Story" regularly lives up to its name with ghoulish and violent displays.

DR. BULL

And on CBS tonight…Dr. Bull's office is asked to help prosecute a fraternity after a hazing goes wrong and one student dies.

Bull's right hand woman is psychologist Marissa Morgan played by Geneva Carr who says this season's episodes are extra exciting for her because she finally gets lucky in love.

"It's pretty fascinating playing a woman in her 40's on television who is single but still in it to win it," Geneva Carr who plays psychologist and licensed sex therapist Marrssa Morgan on the show.

Bull airs tonight at 9 p.m.on CBS. That's your Eye on Entertainment

