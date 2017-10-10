Justice Tour allows people to speak with attorneys on civil legal issues free of charge

Four fraternities at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have been suspended since LSU began investigating the death of LSU freshman and Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver, according to UL’s student newspaper The Vermilion.More >>
Four fraternities at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have been suspended since LSU began investigating the death of LSU freshman and Phi Delta Theta pledge Maxwell Gruver, according to UL’s student newspaper The Vermilion.More >>
The leader of a group of violent offenders has been resentenced to life in jail plus 30 years, a 15-year increase of his original sentencing, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson announced.More >>
The leader of a group of violent offenders has been resentenced to life in jail plus 30 years, a 15-year increase of his original sentencing, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson announced.More >>
The Louisiana Civil Justice Center will hold a “Justice Tour” in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 11.More >>
The Louisiana Civil Justice Center will hold a “Justice Tour” in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 11.More >>
A Central man who pled guilty to charges of child pornography was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday.More >>
A Central man who pled guilty to charges of child pornography was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday.More >>
William Daniel, former chief administrative officer and current director of environmental services, confirmed Tuesday that he is stepping down from his role in Baton Rouge city-parish government to help lead infrastructure improvements in Ascension Parish.More >>
William Daniel, former chief administrative officer and current director of environmental services, confirmed Tuesday that he is stepping down from his role in Baton Rouge city-parish government to help lead infrastructure improvements in Ascension Parish.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>