Justice Tour allows people to speak with attorneys on civil legal issues free of charge

The Louisiana Civil Justice Center will hold a “Justice Tour” in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 11.

The Justice Tour hosts civil legal clinics at libraries in 16 parishes. 2017 marked the second year of these tours, which started in March in St. Mary Parish and will conclude on October 16 in Orleans Parish.

On Wednesday, the tour will make its way to Baton Rouge, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Independence Park Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

The clinics are open to the public and allow people to speak with an attorney about a wide range of civil legal issues, including divorce and custody, consumer debt, housing, and successions. Attorneys offer advice, legal documents, and referrals free of charge.

In addition to holding free legal clinics, LCJC will meet with representatives of local businesses, community organizations, and legal services organizations to discuss the main legal challenges facing each parish and build awareness about the services LCJC offers.

LCJC launched the Justice Tour in 2016 to address overwhelming legal needs in the poorest and most underserved rural parishes of the state.

The first tour visited 15 different parishes, providing over 500 people with direct legal assistance.

“With poverty comes inequality, and with inequality comes injustice,” remarked Jonathan Rhodes, Executive Director of the Louisiana Civil Justice Center. “The Justice Tour will bring lawyers to the parts of our state that are in the greatest need with the goal of ensuring justice, equality, and prosperity for all.”

