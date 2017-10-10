Violent group leader resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years

The leader of a group of violent offenders has been resentenced to life in jail plus 30 years, a 15-year increase of his original sentencing, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson announced.

Jeffery D. Perry, 34, formerly of Baton Rouge, was resentenced for federal drug trafficking and firearm-related violations. This comes after Perry’s unsuccessful appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which affirmed his convictions and returned the matter to the district court in order to increase his original prison term from life plus 15 years to life plus 30 years.

Perry was originally sentenced on August 19, 2015, after being convicted following a multi-week jury trial in September of 2014 of conspiring to distribute and distributing cocaine and “crack” cocaine, car-jacking, possessing firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking crimes, and possessing firearms while a convicted felon. He was also ordered to forfeit more than $10 million in drug trafficking related proceeds.

At his original sentencing hearing, the Court found that Perry made his living trafficking drugs and that he violently protected his drug trafficking enterprise by hiring individuals to commit arson and other violent crimes on multiple occasions and even used “crack” addicts to test the quality of his drugs before selling them.

“Perry and his co-conspirators brutalized and victimized neighborhoods for years. This outcome very clearly illustrates the ability of the federal system, in partnership with our state and local partners, to make a real difference against group-based violent crime,” Acting U.S. Attorney Amundson stated. “I greatly appreciate the excellent work of the prosecutors and the federal, state, and local agents who handled this important matter. The recently created Violent Criminal Enterprises Strike Force, with the support of the community, seeks to institutionalize this successful approach to make our neighborhoods safer and more secure.”

