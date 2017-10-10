Man sentenced to over 10 years for distributing child pornography

A Central man who pled guilty to charges of child pornography was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson announced today that Justin Landry, 36, of Central, was sentenced to 128 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge John W. DeGravelles on charges of distribution of child pornography.

The Court also sentenced Landry to ten years of mandatory parole following his prison term.

Landry pled guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography on March 30, 2017. As part of his sentence, Landry was ordered to pay restitution to one of the children in the material.

“Protecting our children is one of society’s most important responsibilities,” Amundson stated. “Stopping the distribution of child pornography goes directly toward fulfilling that responsibility.”

Amundson says that distributing child pornography, which often depicts horrific child sexual abuse, re-victimizes those children who suffered through the abuse.

“If basic human decency will not deter this conduct, we hope that severe prison sentences will,” Amundson said.

