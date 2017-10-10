Former BR, Holden top deputy resigns, accepts new position in Ascension

William Daniel, former chief administrative officer and current director of environmental services, confirmed Tuesday that he is stepping down from his role in Baton Rouge city-parish government to help lead infrastructure improvements in Ascension Parish.

From 2005-2017, Daniel held key infrastructure and executive positions in East Baton Rouge city-parish government, including public works director. Daniel became the chief administrative officer in 2012 and was former Mayor-President Kip Holden’s top deputy. After Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome took office at the beginning of 2017, Daniel was shifted into the role of director of environmental services.

In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced the hiring of Daniel as the new Infrastructure Division Director.

Daniel has over 35 years of experience in engineering, executive management, and government.

“Since my first day in office, I have worked to bring parish infrastructure needs into alignment for greater cooperation and cost-effectiveness,” said Matassa. “Our search has attracted a first-class public servant like William Daniel. I am very happy he will bring his top-notch talent and wealth of expertise to the service of Ascension Parish residents.”

As Infrastructure Division Director, Daniel will manage the Department of Transportation and Engineering and the Department of Utilities. The scope of responsibility will include road projects, sewer projects, and Parish Utilities of Ascension.

Daniel did not set an official date when he will leave the city-parish government in Baton Rouge.

