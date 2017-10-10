Bayou L’Ourse man arrested on drug charges after fleeing traffic stop

Authorities in Assumption Parish say they arrested a man on several charges after he fled during a traffic stop Saturday. Sheriff Leland Falcon said a patrol deputy spotted Dylan Boling, 21, of Bayou L’Ourse, commit a traffic violation on LA 662 and attempted to pull him over.

Boling allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle before jumping out running inside a home. The deputy was able to arrest Boling at the home, and observed a quantity of suspected marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia in Boling’s vehicle, according to Falcon.

Boling was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of No license plate, flight from an officer, careless operation, turning signals required, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on bond.

