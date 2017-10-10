Employee arrested for allegedly raping elderly patient at Louisiana hospital

A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the incident happened on October 10 at a hospital in Alexandria. The employee, Juantavies White, is accused of having sex with a patient who suffers from dementia.

Officials say another employee at the hospital witnessed the sexual act.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials have not released any addition details.

White was arrested and charged with first-degree rape. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

