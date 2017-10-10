FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Umbrellas are a good idea

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Cloudy, 60% - 70% rain/thunderstorm coverage (some possibly heavy at times this afternoon); a high of 88°

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers/storms - a low of 69°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - 20% rain coverage - a high of 86°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, dry - still too warm, a high of 88°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny - highs in the upper 80°s

SATURDAY: Returning sunshine; afternoon highs topping out (again!) in the upper 80°s

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 30% coverage showers/storms; a high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Areas of heavy rainfall in southern Mississippi have prompted an “Urban and Small Steam Flood Advisory” for Amite County until 1:15 p.m. - up to 2" of rain has already fallen Tuesday and Doppler radar indicates additional heavy rainfall possible within the course of the next few hours …

- Higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms (60% - 70%) now possible across SE LA/SW MS, this will result in "measurable" rainfall totals for many neighborhoods; however, we’re NOT looking at the potential/threat of any severe weather Tuesday afternoon/evening

- A weak “cool” front will slowly slide through our viewing area Tuesday evening - certainly having NO impact on temperatures; possibly stalling near the coastal waters late Wednesday ...

- Temperatures are still trending MUCH warmer than normal (especially for the morning hours) as we head into mid-October … Tuesday morning, we d ropped into the mid 70°s (we “should” d rop into the lower 60°s); our forecast high Tuesday of 88° will only be a handful of degrees from the record high for Tuesday’s date: 93° (1921)

- The latest news in the world of the tropics … “Ophelia” is gradually getting better organized over the far eastern Atlantic and will likely become the season’s latest hurricane within the next 36 - 48 hours. Current position is about 780 miles WSW of the Azores - highest sustained winds of 50 mph; moving to the SE at 5 mph. There is NO threat to the U.S. mainland OR the Gulf of Mexico from Ophelia!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR OCTOBER 11:

High Tide: 2:49 a.m. +1.8

Low Tide: 1:32 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 10 … 93° (1921); 41° (1908)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR OCTOBER 10 … 82°; 60°

SUNRISE: 7:04 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:39 p.m.

