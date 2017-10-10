AG warns La. parents of list of recalled toys

The following is a news release from the Office of Louisiana Attorney General:

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.



“My office and I are committed to doing all that we legally can to make Louisiana a safer place for families,” said General Landry. “For the safety of our State’s youth, I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and their remedies.”



Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products: