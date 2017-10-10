AG warns La. parents of list of recalled toys - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AG warns La. parents of list of recalled toys

BATON ROUGE, LA -

The following is a news release from the Office of Louisiana Attorney General:

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled. 

“My office and I are committed to doing all that we legally can to make Louisiana a safer place for families,” said General Landry. “For the safety of our State’s youth, I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and their remedies.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products: 

  • Munching Max Chipmunk Toys  by TOMY 
  • Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards by iRover
  • Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy
  • Richie House Children’s Robes by Belle Investment (sold exclusively at Amazon.com)
  • Children’s Pajamas by Sweet Bamboo
  • Children’s Building Sets by  Panelcraft
  • Magnetic Dry Erase Boards by Really Good Stuff
  • Baby Rattles by BRIO
  • Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses by Pastourelle
  • Children’s Swimsuits by Meijer
  • Infant Rompers by Fabri-Tech (sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores)
  • Slap Bracelets Sold with Children’s Storybooks by  Studio Fun International
  • Toddler Sweater Fleece Pullovers by L.L. Bean
  • Children’s Sleepwear by ASHERANGEL (sold exclusively at Amazon.com)
  • Plush Baby Stacking Toys by Hallmark
  • Strollers by Delta
  • Infant Bib and Bootie Sets by DEMDACO
  • Infant Wiggle Balls by Toys “R” Us
  • Children’s Plates and Bowls by Playtex
  • Nightlight Soothers by Skip Hop  

    •   
