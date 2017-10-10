OUR TURN: Crime Strike Force - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The people of Baton Rouge should thank Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson for stepping up to launch a special strike force to target violent crime in our community.

East Baton Rouge Parish has now surpassed its all-time record with 95 homicides recorded so far this year, and there are still more than two months left in the year, so, unfortunately, we are likely to eclipse the record by a large margin. At the news conference announcing the strike force, Amundson said that "too many decent and hardworking people are living as hostages in their own homes," and he’s right.

It is encouraging to see citizens, law enforcement and other government leaders in Baton Rouge coming together with plans to address our current crime epidemic. Positive steps are being taken, and they’re needed.

It goes without saying that if the city is fighting a war on crime, you would not want to have to do that without a police chief. We urge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to bring that process to a successful conclusion.

