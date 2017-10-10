Week 8 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20, 2017.

Thursday Games

Church Academy 22

Capitol 18

North Central 8

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 69

Kentwood 40

St. John 16

Lakeshore 59

Franklinton 22

Church Point 42

Crowley 34

Friday Games

Belaire

Live Oak

Central

Zachary

Walker

Denham Springs

Dutchtown

Broadmoor

East Ascension

Catholic

McKinley

St. Amant

Woodlawn

Lutcher

Tara

Parkview Baptist

St. Michael

Plaquemine

Baker

Episcopal

Brusly

Glen Oaks

U-High

Mentorship Academy

West Feliciana

Madison Prep

Hannan

Albany

Lusher Charter

Donaldsonville

De La Salle

St. James

Dunham

Northeast

Port Allen

East Feliciana

Amite

St. Helena

St. Thomas Aquinas

Springfield

Sci Academy

False River

Slaughter Community Charter

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

Ascension Catholic

White Castle

Southern Lab

East Iberville

Patterson

Berwick

Assumption

Vandebilt

Hanson Memorial

Central Catholic

E.D. White

South Lafourche

Hahnville

East St. John

Franklin

Jeanerette

Mandeville

Hammond

Pope John Paul II

Independence

Jewel Sumner

Loranger

Livonia

Beau Chene

Ponchatoula

Fountainbleau

Fisher

Riverside

St. Charles Catholic

Haynes

West St. Mary

Thibodaux

Varnado

West St. John

Adams County Christian

Central Private

Silliman Institute

Cathedral

Centreville

Clinton

Oak Forest

Madison Ridgeland

Trinity

Wilkinson County Christian

Sulphur

Acadiana

Sam Houston

Barbe

Comeaux

New Iberia

Lafayette

LaGrange

Eunice

Mamou

Port Barre

Iota

Pine Prairie

Northwest

Abbeville

North Vermilion

Kaplan

Erath

Ville Platte

Notre Dame

Ascension Episcopal

Loreauville

Delcambre

Catholic-New Iberia

Gueydan

Ridgewood

Lafayette Christian

Vermilion Catholic

Covington

Northshore

Slidell

St. Paul's

Destrehan

H.L. Bourgeois

Terrebonne

Central Lafourche

Pine

Northlake Christian

Highland Baptist

Centerville

St. Martin's

Houma Christian

