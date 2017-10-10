Week 8 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 8 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20, 2017.

Thursday Games 

Church Academy     22
Capitol     18

North Central     8
Catholic-Pointe Coupee     69

Kentwood     40
St. John     16

Lakeshore     59
Franklinton     22

Church Point     42
Crowley     34

Friday Games

Belaire 
Live Oak 

Central 
Zachary 

Walker 
Denham Springs 

Dutchtown 
Broadmoor 

East Ascension 
Catholic 

McKinley 
St. Amant 

Woodlawn 
Lutcher 

Tara 
Parkview Baptist 

St. Michael 
Plaquemine 

Baker 
Episcopal 

Brusly 
Glen Oaks 

U-High 
Mentorship Academy 

West Feliciana 
Madison Prep 

Hannan  
Albany 

Lusher Charter  
Donaldsonville 

De La Salle  
St. James 

Dunham 
Northeast 

Port Allen 
East Feliciana 

Amite  
St. Helena 

St. Thomas Aquinas  
Springfield 

Sci Academy  
False River 

Slaughter Community Charter 
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 

Ascension Catholic 
White Castle 

Southern Lab 
East Iberville 

Patterson  
Berwick 

Assumption
Vandebilt

Hanson Memorial
Central Catholic

E.D. White
South Lafourche

Hahnville
East St. John 

Franklin 
Jeanerette

Mandeville
Hammond

Pope John Paul II
Independence

Jewel Sumner
Loranger

Livonia
Beau Chene

Ponchatoula
Fountainbleau 

Fisher
Riverside 

St. Charles Catholic
Haynes 

West St. Mary
Thibodaux

Varnado
West St. John

Adams County Christian 
Central Private 

Silliman Institute  
Cathedral 

Centreville
Clinton 

Oak Forest
Madison Ridgeland 

Trinity
Wilkinson County Christian

Sulphur  
Acadiana 

Sam Houston  
Barbe 

Comeaux  
New Iberia 

Lafayette  
LaGrange 

Eunice  
Mamou 

Port Barre  
Iota 

Pine Prairie  
Northwest 

Abbeville  
North Vermilion 

Kaplan  
Erath 

Ville Platte  
Notre Dame 

Ascension Episcopal  
Loreauville 

Delcambre  
Catholic-New Iberia 

Gueydan  
Ridgewood 

Lafayette Christian  
Vermilion Catholic 

Covington  
Northshore 

Slidell  
St. Paul's 

Destrehan  
H.L. Bourgeois 

Terrebonne  
Central Lafourche 

Pine  
Northlake Christian 

Highland Baptist  
Centerville 

St. Martin's  
Houma Christian 

