Pedestrian suffers severe leg injuries after getting hit by vehicle

Pedestrian suffers severe leg injuries after getting hit by vehicle

Posted by WAFB Staff
LSP unit (Source: WAFB) LSP unit (Source: WAFB)
PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened on LA 1 just south of LA 75 in Plaquemine just around 9 a.m.

IPSO said the victim suffered severe leg injuries and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment. 

Louisiana State Police Police reported the victim is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

