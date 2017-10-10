60-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Plaquemine

60-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Plaque - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) -

A 60-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on a busy roadway in Iberville Parish. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 a.m. on LA 1 just south of LA 75 in Plaquemine.

The pedestrian, Lionel Asberry, was taken to hospital after he was hit by a truck that was traveling in the southbound lane. 

Investigators say Asberry ran into the path of the truck. 

Asberry later died as a result of his injuries. 

The driver of the truck was properly restrained and was uninjured. Investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor, but a blood sample was taken from both the driver and Asberry. 

The crash remains under investigation.

