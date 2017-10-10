Livingston Parish Book Festival to feature local authors, new technology

The Livingston Parish Library will hold its annual book festival on Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the main branch in Livingston, LA. The festival will celebrate books, literacy, music, and Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Book Festival will start outdoors with music and activities for children, including bouncy houses, face painting, crafts, and giant bubbles. Attendees will be able to meet local authors at the festival’s Author Alley.

There will be a special presentation by a retired police officer, narcotics agent, and federal prosecutor Charlie Spillers, who will be discussing his book Confessions of an Undercover Agent: Adventures, Close Calls, and the Toll of a Double Life. Kody Chamberlain, who is a graphic novelist, will also at the festival to explain how creative professionals like graphic novelists produce work every day.

An area called the Makers Tent, will show attendees all of the cool things that the Livingston Parish community can create. Attendees can also check out a 3D printer and try out virtual reality software. Local vendors will be at the festival to provide refreshments.

For more information visit mylpl.info/bookfestival.

