RELATED STORIES: String of Rural Shootings

A man is facing multiple charges after a shot was fired inside a Baton Rouge hospital late Thursday night, according to investigators.More >>
There was possibly a nearly two-hour delay between the time fraternity members noticed LSU student Maxwell Gruver with a weak pulse and the time he was brought to a hospital, the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators have learned.More >>
Detectives are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who war left in a car for a long period of time.More >>
Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for attempted murder. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Tony Glover, 27, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
THURSDAY: Sunny, not “as” humid; light northerly winds - a high of 88°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler - a low of 65°
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
