RELATED STORIES: Rural shootings with possible connection

Detectives in East Feliciana Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish are working together on several murder investigations that could have a possible connection. The FBI has been contacted for assistance in the case.

Authorities in East Feliciana Parish say they are stopping short of saying they are searching for a "serial killer" after the seemingly random shootings of four men within a 25-mile area.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.