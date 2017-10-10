Livingston Parish announces debris pick-up deadline from August 2016 flood

Information provided by Livingston Parish President and OEP

LIVINGSTON, LA - Livingston Parish (excluding the city limits of Denham Springs) will begin the final pass of debris pick-up next month. Residents must have all August 2016 flood related debris placed curbside by November 6, 2017. Exclusions include but are not limited to: reconstruction, new construction, commercial property debris, concrete, masonry, tires, and vegetative debris.

Monitoring crews will be surveying and documenting all roads within the parish to verify pick-up locations. Anything placed curbside after the deadline of November 6, 2017 will not be picked up by the parish and will be the responsibility of the property owner.

To request flood debris pick-up, please contact the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness @ 225-686-3066 before November 6, 2017.