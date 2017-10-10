Livingston Parish announces debris pick-up deadline from August 2016 flood

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 10.More >>
The Livingston Parish Library will hold its annual book festival on Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the main branch in Livingston, LA. The festival will celebrate books, literacy, music, and Livingston Parish.More >>
Authorities in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes are currently investigating four recent shootings that appear to be connected.More >>
Livingston Parish (excluding the city limits of Denham Springs) will begin the final pass of debris pick-up next month. Residents must have all August 2016 flood related debris placed curbside by November 6, 2017.More >>
Fire destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two neighboring houses.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
