AG hosts fair housing workshop in Baton Rouge

Information provided by Attorney General Jeff Landry

BATON ROUGE, LA - Attorney General Jeff Landry will host a fair housing workshop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. General Landry’s Equal Housing Opportunity Section will give an overview of the Fair Housing Act and address some of the most common misconceptions and violations under the law.

"My office is committed to educating the public on their housing rights," said General Landry. "State law prohibits housing discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or handicap; and we will continue working hard to ensure Louisiana’s people are treated fairly when it comes to buying or renting homes."

Contractors, developers, architects, landlords, tenants, housing advocates, and the general public are invited to attend. The workshop will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the Livingston Building (1885 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802). Participants do not have to register, and there is no charge to attend.

General Landry’s Office is available to provide training to businesses, professional associations, builders, owners, and renters working to comply with the law. For more information or to file a housing discrimination complaint, call 800-273-5718 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.