AG hosts fair housing workshop in Baton Rouge

Fire destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two neighboring houses.More >>
AG Jeff Landry will host a fair housing workshop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. His Equal Housing Opportunity Section will give an overview of the Fair Housing Act and address some of the most common misconceptions and violations under the law.More >>
Candidates looking to head up the Baton Rouge Police Department will be put to the test ... literally. The 12 applicants will take a written exam Tuesday to see if they are fit for the position.More >>
Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 10.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
It's been a father-daughter relationship nearly six decades in the making for Mindy Wilson and Mike Johnson. Mindy was given up for adoption after she was born in Colorado.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
