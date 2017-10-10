BRPD police chief candidates set to take written exam

Fire destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two neighboring houses.More >>
AG Jeff Landry will host a fair housing workshop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. His Equal Housing Opportunity Section will give an overview of the Fair Housing Act and address some of the most common misconceptions and violations under the law.More >>
Candidates looking to head up the Baton Rouge Police Department will be put to the test ... literally. The 12 applicants will take a written exam Tuesday to see if they are fit for the position.More >>
Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 10.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.More >>
It's been a father-daughter relationship nearly six decades in the making for Mindy Wilson and Mike Johnson. Mindy was given up for adoption after she was born in Colorado.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
