BRPD police chief candidates set to take written exam

Candidates looking to head up the Baton Rouge Police Department will be put to the test ... literally.

The 12 applicants will take a written exam Tuesday to see if they are fit for the position.

The applicants for chief with histories at BRPD are:

Myron Daniels, a former Marine who started with BRPD in 1998

Sharon Douglas, a Plaquemine High graduate who has been with BRPD since 2004

Riley Harbor III, who went to Capitol High and started working for BRPD in 1996

Darryl Honore, a Southern University graduate who joined BRPD in 1995

Robert McGarner, Jr., a Lee High grad and Army veteran who has worked for BRPD since 1989

Ronald Stevens, who worked for BRPD for nearly three decades before moving to the Louisiana Department of Justice

Samuel Wyatt, who has worked for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department

The other six have backgrounds spanning from Louisiana State Police to the Lake Charles Police Department:

Shawn Caldwell, a McNeese State grad who has worked for the Lake Charles Police Department since 1993

Richard Harrell, another McNeese State grad who has been with the Lake Charles PD since 1995

Jeremy Kent, an alumnus of the University of Louisiana who worked for the Monroe Police Department from 2002 to 2016

Mark Kraus, a McNeese State graduate who worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for a few months in 1987 before starting with the Lake Charles PD in 1989

Murphy Paul, Jr., a Loyola University graduate who has been with the Louisiana State Police since 1994

To be considered, each applicant must score at least a 75 on the test. Those who do will have their applications sent to the mayor's office for review.

It's not clear how long it will take to get the results in or when the city will choose the chief.

In the meantime, Interim Chief Jonny Dunnam will continue to head up the department.

