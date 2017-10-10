Fire destroys vacant house, flames cause 'significant' damage to 2 nearby houses

Fire destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two neighboring houses.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the fire started at a house on North 18th Street near City Park just after 2 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said when firefighters arrived at the scene one house was fully engulfed in flames, which spread to two other houses before being brought under control around 3:30 a.m.

"The two adjacent homes suffered significant damage and the home of origin is considered a total loss," Monte said in a written release.

According to witnesses, all of the houses were vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

