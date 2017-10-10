Fire destroys vacant house, 2 others receive 'significant' damage

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 10.More >>
Fire destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two neighboring houses.
AG Jeff Landry will host a fair housing workshop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. His Equal Housing Opportunity Section will give an overview of the Fair Housing Act and address some of the most common misconceptions and violations under the law.
Candidates looking to head up the Baton Rouge Police Department will be put to the test ... literally. The 12 applicants will take a written exam Tuesday to see if they are fit for the position.
Louisiana chef and owner of Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington will appear on Food Network's Chopped on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother's home, according to a YouCaring page.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents' adoption petition.
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.
