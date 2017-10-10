3 vacant houses catch fire, at least 1 destroyed

An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be hosting four community meetings Tuesday to encourage discussion and action with residents to stop East Baton Rouge Parish's high murder rate.More >>
Three adjacent homes caught fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning. It had firefighters on the scene near City Park for hours.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 10.More >>
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say an elderly man who was missing has been found safe and unharmed.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
