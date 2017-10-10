3 vacant houses catch fire, at least 1 destroyed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 vacant houses catch fire, at least 1 destroyed

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
South 18th Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) South 18th Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Three adjacent homes caught fire in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.

It had firefighters on the scene near City Park for hours.

It happened on South 18th Street near Terrace Avenue. Firefighters went out there just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started at one home and spread to the others.

According to reports, all of the houses were vacant at the time of the fire. At least one of them appeared destroyed.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

