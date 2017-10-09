MISSING: Elderly man with Alzheimer's, heart condition last seen in Prairieville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing man who was last seen at his home in Prairieville.

Deputies are actively searching for Virgil Chamness, 82, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, October 9 when he left his home in the 17000 block of Carpenter's Chapel Road in Prairieville.

Officials say Chamness suffers from Alzheimer's and also has a heart condition.

He may be driving a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with license plate number ZLH 662. He is approximately 6' tall, weighing 115 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes. He may also have his black and tan dog, Lucky, with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

