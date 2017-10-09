FOUND: Elderly man with Alzheimer's, heart condition found near Baton Rouge

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say an elderly man who was missing has been found safe and unharmed.More >>
Saturday morning we woke up to an intensifying Hurricane Nate that was racing toward an expected landfall in southeast Louisiana. By 10 a.m., maximum winds had increased to 90 mph and for the first time, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was forecasting Nate to reach our coast as Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.More >>
With a 900-home development under construction and new businesses popping up, Gonzales is a city on the move. City leaders are now asking voters to think ahead.More >>
Authorities in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes are currently investigating four recent shootings that appear to be connected.More >>
Louisiana is on track to break a record, and not necessarily a good one.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
