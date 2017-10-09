FOUND: Elderly man with Alzheimer's, heart condition found near - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FOUND: Elderly man with Alzheimer's, heart condition found near Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
By Marcus Brown
Virgil Chamness, 82 (Source: APSO) Virgil Chamness, 82 (Source: APSO)
Source: APSO Source: APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say an elderly man who was missing has been found safe and unharmed.

Deputies say Virgil Chamness, 82, has been located safe and unharmed. He was located on Airline Hwy near the Baton Rouge line, officials say.

Deputies were actively searching for Chamness, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, October 9 when he left his home in the 17000 block of Carpenter's Chapel Road in Prairieville.

Officials say Chamness suffers from Alzheimer's and also has a heart condition.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

