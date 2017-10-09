Sales tax increase to fund fire, police, and projects on Oct. 14 ballot in Gonzales

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.More >>
With a 900-home development under construction and new businesses popping up, Gonzales is a city on the move. City leaders are now asking voters to think ahead.More >>
Authorities in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes are currently investigating four recent shootings that appear to be connected.More >>
Louisiana is on track to break a record, and not necessarily a good one.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
A Bogalusa man is behind bars with a bond of nearly $1 million after being arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.More >>
