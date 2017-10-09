A look at the victims of connected shootings in EBR & East Feliciana Parishes

Authorities in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana Parishes are currently investigating a series of recent shootings that appear to be connected.

Here’s a look the victims of the recent shootings.

Thomas Bass

Thomas Bass, 61, was shot and killed outside of his home on Highway 960 near Clinton around 10 a.m. on July 8. Bass lived in the Bluff Creek area, a quiet, rural part of East Feliciana Parish.

Neighbors described Bass as a good man, one who helped all his neighbors and did not have any enemies, at least that the neighbors knew about. "He does have an enemy, one enemy, somewhere," said the neighbor.

“Apparently, they wanted him dead because they shot him with buckshot at close range. There's no overcoming that,” Thomas Bass's older brother said. “The truck was still running when the police got here.”

Bass’ death was the first murder of 2017 in East Feliciana Parish.

Buck Hornsby

Buck Hornsby, 47, was exercising by walking around his property along Highway 63 in East Feliciana Parish around 7:15 a.m. on September 12 when he was hit by two shotgun blasts. Hornsby survived the shooting, but one of the projectiles narrowly missed his carotid artery. He still has 37 pellets inside his body.

He described the shooting to WAFB's Kiran Chawla as being random and unexpected.

“Out of the blue, I just had a car pull up on the side of the road and opened fire on me, for no apparent reason. It was just a sneak-type shooting, I had no clue.”

Carroll Breeden

Carroll Breeden, 66, was working in his yard when he was shot and killed outside of his home in the Pride area of northern East Baton Rouge Parish on September 19. Carroll Breeden was the BREC Commissioner from 2001 to 2007.

“A person drove by and fired off two rounds. My mother and my nephew were in the home, heard the shots, came running out, and saw him lying on the ground,” Buzz Breeden, Carroll’s son, told 9News.

His son says he cannot think of any reason why anyone would want to kill his father. “My hero, just a hard-working man that if anybody needed help, was there to do it, never met a stranger,” said Buzz Breeden.

Brad DeFranceschi

Brad DeFranceschi was shot and killed outside of his home in the 6800 block of Highway 63 in East Feliciana Parish just before 11:16 a.m. on October 9. DeFranceschi was the assistant camp ranger at Camp Avondale in Clinton. He was a former cook on a U.S. Navy submarine. DeFranceschi operated Camp Avondale’s mess hall, which he jokingly named "The Road Kill Café."

He was married with two children.

Baton Rouge attorney, Jeffrey Wittenbrink, a former assistant Scoutmaster, says DeFranceschi was a “fantastic person and a faithful scouter."

"He led all kind of boys on all kinds of adventures at Avondale. He was dedicated to scouting. He would never hurt anybody.”

During a news conference on Monday, October 9, authorities stopped short of saying they are searching for a ‘serial killer’ after the seemingly random shootings of Bass, Hornsby, Breeden, and DeFranceschi.

Authorities say they will remain “open-minded” about whether the shootings are indeed related, and at this point, remain uncertain as to whether or not they are connected.

The FBI has been contacted for assistance in the case.

