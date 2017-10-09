Man arrested for 4th time given almost $1M bond after being picked up for drugs, weapons

A Bogalusa man is behind bars with a bond of nearly $1 million after being arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges.

On Thursday, October 5, officials with the Washington Parish Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) served a search warrant at a home on N Roosevelt Street in Bogalusa.

Michael Miller, 30, was arrested at this location and was reportedly found to be in possession of various illegal drugs, $3,096 in cash, and two semi-automatic pistols. He is charged with four counts of heroin distribution, two counts of cocaine distribution, possession of marijuana, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remains behind bars in the Washington Parish Jail with a bond of $750,000.

Officials say this is Miller's fourth stint in the Washington Parish Jail. He was first arrested in May of 2007 for possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer. He spent three days in jail before posting a $12,750 bond.

Then in February of 2009, he spent another three days in jail for failure to appear, no seat belt, no driver's license, and resisting an officer. He posted a $10,850 bond and was released.

And in August of 2011, Miller was arrested for a third time and remained in jail until October 11, 2011 and was subsequently released on a $150,100 bond. This time, he was charged with attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and no seat belt.

"It defies logic why these drug dealers continue to ply their illegal trade knowing we are on their trail and will eventually arrest them and put them in jail. It seems to boil down to a combination of a criminal mindset and seemingly easy money. The only thing that combination will provide them is a stay in our jail and a longer stay in a state prison once they are convicted. It is difficult for honest, hard-working, tax-paying citizens to wrap their minds around such devious thinking, but it seems to be normal for those who place no value in honesty, integrity, and hard work," said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

