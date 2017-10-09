LWC hosting job fairs statewide for job seekers with disabilities

A Bogalusa man is behind bars with a bond of nearly $1 million after being arrested on numerous drug and weapon charges.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tuiller’s miraculous recovery continues. Today, Tuiller was moved via police motorcade from a rehab hospital in Houston to the Transitional Learning Center in Galveston, Texas.More >>
Children at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy in St. Gabriel are probably used to "out of the box" learning, but now, they even have learning "on the wall."More >>
More than one out of ten people in Louisiana have type 2 diabetes and about half the state is at risk for developing the disease, according to data from Pennington Biomedical Research Center. With so many people affected by the disease, Pennington researchers are working on a new test that could help speed up the discovery of newer, more effective medication.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
North and southbound lanes of I-65 near Gardendale are closed after an 18-wheeler carrying gas overturned on I-65 North before exit 275 Monday morning.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >>
