LWC hosting job fairs statewide for job seekers with disabilities

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting several events statewide throughout October to promote the hiring of workers with disabilities in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy to educate the public about disability employment issues and to celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

The 2017 Diversity Works Job Fairs will be held at Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to noon on October 18. Similar events will be held at the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette, on October 10, at Xavier University in New Orleans on October 16, and the Wyndham Garden Inn in Shreveport on October 31.

Officials with the LWC say the job fairs are part of the Ticket Work Program, which has helped to employ 15,000 jobseekers at over 1,500 businesses across the state. All of the job fairs are free and open to the public but are specifically geared towards job seekers with disabilities.

Job seekers seeking more information about National Disability Employment Awareness Month visit https://www.dol.gov/odep/topics/ndeam/.

