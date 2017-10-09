Sec. of State expecting low turnout for Saturday election, but hopes to prove that wrong

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tuiller’s miraculous recovery continues. Today, Tuiller was moved via police motorcade from a rehab hospital in Houston to the Transitional Learning Center in Galveston, Texas.More >>
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting several events statewide throughout October to promote the hiring of workers with disabilities in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.More >>
Louisiana is on track to break a record, and not necessarily a good one.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a man who reportedly stole beer from a store in St. Amant.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.More >>
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.More >>
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >>
North and southbound lanes of I-65 near Gardendale are closed after an 18-wheeler carrying gas overturned on I-65 North before exit 275 Monday morning.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.More >>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.More >>
