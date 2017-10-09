Sec. of State expecting low turnout for Saturday election, but hopes to prove that wrong

Louisiana is on track to break a record, and not necessarily a good one.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler estimates only about 15 percent of registered voters will actually cast their ballot in this Saturday's election. During the early voting period that ended this past weekend, only 92,000 people went to the polls, or about 3 percent of voters. Schedler says lack of interest in the races likely has a lot to do with anticipated low turnout. Still, he encourages people to exercise their right to vote.

“Let's prove 15 percent wrong. I'd be more than happy to eat crow with you next week if we surpass, but data we work off do not indicate anything much better than that,” said Schedler.

On the ballot this Saturday is the state treasurer race, three constitutional amendments, and a public service commissioner post, plus some other local elections. Polls open Saturday, October 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

