WANTED: Man accused of stealing beer by hiding bottles in his pants

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a man who reportedly stole beer from a store in St. Amant.

Officials say the incident happened at Delaune's Supermarket on Highway 431 in St. Amant. He reportedly stole a case of beer by hiding several bottles in his pants.

Anyone with information in this case should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.