Deputy Nick Tullier improving, transferred to Galveston facility

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier’s miraculous recovery continues. Today, Tullier was moved via police motorcade from a rehab hospital in Houston to the Transitional Learning Center in Galveston, Texas.

The move to the new facility marks a major step in Nick’s recovery. The good news is Nick no longer needs the intensive medical care provided by the hospital in Houston. He now only requires the care of physical rehabilitation specialists at a specialized rehabilitation center in Galveston. At the new facility, Nick will continue to work to regain his strength and coordination.

Tullier was shot three times during a police ambush on Airline Highway on July 17, 2016. Fellow law enforcement officers Deputy Brad Garafola, Baton Rouge Police Officer Matthew Gerald, and Baton Rouge Police Officer Montrell Jackson lost their lives in the ambush. Sgt. Bruce Simmons was also injured in the ambush. Cpl. Chad Montgomery was grazed by a bullet in the shooting but returned to work immediately.

Doctors originally told Nick Tullier's family that he would not survive a day, then five days, then 21 days because that's what science told them, but when the family begged for any and all prayers, they said a higher power proved otherwise.

One hundred and twenty-two days after being brought to OLOL, Nick was moved from the hospital. A police motorcade led the way, with some of his fellow brothers standing at attention along the route. Nick was moved to Houston to the TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Facility.

Back in July, Nick’s physician at TIRR, Dr. Sunil Kothari told 9News that when Nick arrived his mind and body were not in sync, meaning when his mind told him to do something, it took a while for his body to actually do it. Now, he says the communication between his body and mind has improved.

Doctors say Nick has regained control of his head and has regained movement in his arm. Movement in his mouth has also improved and is able to say the word hello. He continues to undergo speech and music therapy.

Nick’s father, James Tullier is thankful for his progress but acknowledges that Nick still has a long way to go in his recovery.

"I told somebody a while back, they asked if he's out of the woods yet. I said, 'He's not even in the woods yet. He's just getting in the woods.' He's got a long path to go before he gets out of the woods, but Nick is a fighter."

James is also appreciative of the Baton Rouge community’s thoughts and prayers,

"Thank you, because the power of prayer worked. The power of prayer works. It's an awesome force. It's stronger than anything else, stronger than any weapon on the face of this Earth. We have proof. We have a son who shouldn't have survived. He's here," said James.

Residents who wish to send Deputy Nick Tullier well wishes or letters of encouragement can send them to

PO Box 16738

Galveston, TX 77552

