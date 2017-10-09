LSU, Ole Miss will kickoff under the lights

LSU and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6:15 p.m. (ESPN) or 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network) on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Oxford, MS.

The final decision on the schedule will be made after this weekend's football games.

Saturday, Oct. 21 SEC Schedule:

Idaho at Missouri: 11 a.m. on the SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama: 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky at Mississippi State: 3 p.m. on the SEC Network

Auburn at Arkansas: 6:15 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network

LSU at Ole Miss: 6:15 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network

