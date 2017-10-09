Angola Rodeo refunds on the way for day canceled due to Hurricane Nate

The Angola Rodeo was forced to close its gate for the first time in 53 years. For those who missed the show, refunds are on the way.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the Saturday, Oct. 7 show was canceled due to Hurricane Nate.

Most ticket refunds have already been issued. However, those who purchased tickets online should expect a refund check by the end of the week.

The Angola Prison Rode began in 1965 and was opened to the general public in 1967.

There are three remaining rodeo dates left in October. CLICK HERE for more information.

