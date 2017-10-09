Well-known Scouting member is latest shooting victim in East Feliciana Parish

The victim of Monday’s drive by shooting in East Feliciana Parish was a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.

Police do not yet have a motive in the killing and have not said whether it's related to three other similar shootings in that area that have happened since July.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch the press conference LIVE at 5p.m.

FOUR: DeFranceschi makes the 4th shooting victim in last 3 months. 3 in East Feliciana Parish, 1 in EBR. All middle-aged white men. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Yzfv9n8Bd2 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 9, 2017

Brad DeFranceschi, the Assistant Camp Ranger at Camp Avondale in Clinton, was shot and killed outside his home near the camp. A former cook on a U.S. Navy submarine, DeFranceschi operated the camp’s mess hall, which he jokingly named "The Road Kill Café."

He was married with two children.

Baton Rouge attorney, Jeffrey Wittenbrink, a former Assistant Scout Master, says DeFranceschi was a “fantastic person and a faithful scouter."

"He led all kind of boys on all kinds of adventures at Avondale. He was dedicated to scouting. He would never hurt anybody.”

RELATED: Detectives investigating whether 3 shootings in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana Parishes connected

Officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Monday evening to discuss the case.

Gary Mertz, CEO and Scout Executive for the Istrouma Area Council, Boy Scouts of America released a statement Monday afternoon about DeFranceschi's death. The statement reads:

This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our Camp Rangers at the Avondale Scout Reservation. We can confirm that no Scouts were harmed in the incident. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. While we are exploring the specifics of this tragic incident, we offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.