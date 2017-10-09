Ohio company makes unique gift for son of fallen officer, Montrell Jackson

A company near Cleveland, Ohio shows gratitude to the nation's fallen heroes by creating special rocking chairs for the children they leave behind.

Losing a loved one is always hard, and losing someone who sacrificed their life for the good of others can be ever harder. That's why this company puts special attention into creating beautiful rocking chairs for the children of fallen heroes.

The company is called Hero's Rock, and they just created something special for the son of Officer Montrell Jackson, a BRPD officer who was killed in an ambush attack on police back in July of 2016. Two other officers were killed in that attack: BRPD Officer Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Garafola.

The rocking chair created for Jackson's young son is a replica of his father's patrol car. BRPD posted on Facebook Monday, thanking Scott and Trish Snyder of Hero's Rock for making and delivering such a beautiful gift.

