La. voters to decide on new treasurer, constitutional amendments Saturday

Voters statewide will decide on Louisiana’s new treasurer, as well as, three proposed changes to the state constitution and competitions for municipal jobs. three constitutional amendments among other local races in Saturday’s election. Some residents will vote on Public Service Commissioner, State Representatives, and local taxes.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler said there was a low turn during the past week’s early voting period. Only 92,000 people or three percent of Louisiana’s 3 million voters cast ballots. Schedler anticipates only about 15 percent of voters to participate in Saturday’s election. Voter interest is down this year as oppose to the past three years because it doesn’t feature a race for U.S. Senate and governor.

