Man dies after drive-by shooting in East Feliciana Parish

An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.

According to officials, the shooting happened at roughly 11:16 a.m. It happened at his home on Hwy 63.

The victim was standing outside when he was struck by gunfire that came from a passing vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a white four-door sedan.

This is the third shooting in that parish since July. Officials have not said whether they believe this shooting is connected to the previous incidents.

RELATED: Detectives investigating whether 3 shootings in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana parishes connected

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.