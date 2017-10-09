Identity of victim killed in drive-by shooting in East Feliciana Parish released

An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.

The victim has been identified as Brad DeFranceschi, a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.

According to officials, the shooting happened at roughly 11:16 a.m. It happened at his home on Highway 63.

The victim was standing outside when he was struck by gunfire that came from a passing vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a white four-door sedan.

Multiple agencies were on the scene of the latest shooting, including the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third shooting in that parish since July. Officials have not said whether they believe this shooting is connected to the previous incidents.

FOUR: DeFranceschi makes the 4th shooting victim in last 3 months. 3 in East Feliciana Parish, 1 in EBR. All middle-aged white men. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Yzfv9n8Bd2 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 9, 2017

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Monday evening to discuss the case.

