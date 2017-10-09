East Feliciana Parish calls in FBI, stops short of saying 'serial killer'

An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.

The victim has been identified as Brad DeFranceschi, a well-known member of the Boy Scout community.

According to officials, the shooting happened at roughly 11:16 a.m. in front of DeFranceschi's home in the 6800 block of Highway 63. DeFranceschi was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office.

The victim was standing outside when he was struck by gunfire that came from a passing vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a white, four-door sedan.

Multiple agencies were on the scene of the latest shooting, including the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third shooting in the parish since July. Officials have not said whether they believe this shooting is connected to previous incidents.

Authorities in East Feliciana Parish say they are stopping short of saying they are searching for a "serial killer" after the seemingly random shootings of four men within a 25-mile area.

Authorities say they will remain “open minded” about whether the shootings are indeed related, and at this point, remain uncertain as to whether or not they are connected.

The FBI has been contacted for assistance in the case.

Officials advise while residents should not panic, they should have a heightened sense of their surroundings. This is a multi-agency investigation.

"We have stepped up patrols in Bluff Creek area for the last three weeks. We’ve been working with EBRSO’s Violent Crimes Unit. We’ve asked for and received many resources from Louisiana State Police. Today, when we finish this press conference, all investigators and agencies are going to come together to formulate a plan as we go forward," said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.

"We're here offering our total support in any way and effort we can possibly can. Our homicide captain and East Felciana Deputy Chief Ferries have been working closely together after the death of BREC commissioner," said EBRSO Sheriff Sid Gautreaux in the press conference Monday.

FOUR: DeFranceschi makes the 4th shooting victim in last 3 months. 3 in East Feliciana Parish, 1 in EBR. All middle-aged white men. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Yzfv9n8Bd2 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 9, 2017

RELATED: Detectives investigating whether 3 shootings in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana parishes connected

If you know anything about this incident, or any of the previous incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.