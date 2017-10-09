Former LSU and pro QB legend Y.A. Tittle passes away

LSU has confirmed the passing of LSU and pro football legendary quarterback Y.A. Tittle.

Officials said he died Sunday night. He was 90 years old.

NFL Hall of Famer Yelberton Abraham Tittle Jr., better known as Y.A., was a two-time All SEC quarterback while at LSU. He was MVP of the 1947 Cotton Bowl, called the "Ice Bowl," in which the Tigers faced Arkansas in a snowstorm. The game ended in a scoreless tie.

Tittle was chosen by the Detroit Lions in the 1947 NFL Draft, but he chose to go to the Baltimore Colts of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). He was named rookie of the year in 1948. Tittle was then taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1951 NFL Draft after the Colts franchise folded.

Tittle led the league in touchdown passes in 1955 and was named Player of the Year in 1957.

Tittle was later traded to the New York Giants, which he led to the championship game three straight times.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

