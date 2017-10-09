October 8 - 14 is Fire Prevention Week

The week of October 8 through 14 is Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with fire officials across the country, gear up for the annual commemorative week by urging the importance of being prepared in case there is a fire.

People are encouraged put together plans to safely get out of their homes if there is a fire.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.usfa.fema.gov and www.firepreventionweek.org.

