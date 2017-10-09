LSU linebacker named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

It's no surprise LSU linebacker Devin White is being honored after a big game against the Florida Gators.

White finished with 13 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the Tigers 17-16 road win in Gainesville.

Led LSU with 13 tackles; added a sack for an 8-yd loss and a pass breakup.@LSUfootball's @DevinWhite__40 is the #SECFB Co-Defensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/g1u0iHkn73 — SEC (@SEC) October 9, 2017

The sophomore from Springhill, LA, batted down a pass on fourth-and-three on the Gators final possession of the game, sealing the win for the Tigers.

The Tiger defense held Florida to just 302 total yards and recorded five sacks.

White shared defensive honors with Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

