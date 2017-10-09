State representative plans town hall meeting on crime

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, will hold a town hall meeting that focuses on crime.

It will be held at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The discussion will center on crime prevention and solutions, including the recent announcement by officials about the formation of a special strike force to combat crime.

Jim Engster will moderate the town hall.

