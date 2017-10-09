Harb's Oasis holds huge liquidation sale as it ceases day-to-day operations as garden center

Harb’s Oasis, which has been in business in the Baton Rouge area for more than 35 years, is having a huge retirement sale.

The landscaping and garden center, which is located on Coursey Boulevard near Hickory Ridge Boulevard, will have a store liquidation sale starting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

There will be discounts on plants, fountains, pottery, home and outdoor décor, and fixtures.

Owners said they are stopping the day-to-day operations as a garden center, but the business will continue as a landscape and water garden supply company.

The retail store was founded in 1979.

