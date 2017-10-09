Lunch with Coach O - Auburn Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the win over Florida and preview the upcoming matchup against Auburn at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
KICKOFF: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium (Gold Game)
TV: WAFB (CBS)
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 28-22-1
LAST MEETING: Auburn 18, LSU 13 (Sept. 24, 2016 in Jordan-Hare Stadium)
The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) are coming off a 17-16 win over the Gators. Auburn (5-1, 3-0 SEC) beat Ole Miss 44-23 on Saturday.
Many may remember, last year's meeting between the two teams was the last game coached by Les Miles.
