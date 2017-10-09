East Baton Rouge Parish holds household hazardous materials coll - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

East Baton Rouge Parish holds household hazardous materials collection day

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

People who live in East Baton Rouge Parish needing to get rid of hazardous household materials can do so on October 28.

The event will be held in the parking lot of Memorial Stadium, east side only, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Additional details below:

