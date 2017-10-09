East Baton Rouge Parish holds household hazardous materials collection day

Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators. It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
WAFB's Donna Britt received the highest honor from the Susan G. Komen Foundation Sunday.More >>
If you weren't at the inaugural Flambeau Fest and you're a country and southern rock fan, it looks like you missed out on a good time.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
